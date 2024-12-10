Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Rugby Star Tom Voyce Feared Lost to Storm

Former England rugby player Tom Voyce is presumed dead after going missing during Storm Darragh. Police reported Voyce's disappearance after he failed to return home, with his car swept away by floodwaters. Continued search efforts are underway as the community mourns the loss of the renowned athlete.

In a devastating incident, former England rugby international Tom Voyce is presumed dead after being swept away by floods during Storm Darragh. Northumbria Police confirmed they received a report on Sunday morning about the 43-year-old's disappearance.

Voyce's last known location was near a ford in Alnwick, where he attempted to cross, only for his car to be engulfed by the river's current. While the vehicle has been retrieved, Voyce remains missing, fueling fears of a tragic outcome.

The Cornwall native is remembered for his illustrious career with clubs like Bath and London Wasps, earning nine England caps. As authorities continue their search, the rugby community grieves the loss of one of its celebrated athletes.

