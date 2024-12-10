Tragedy Strikes: Rugby Star Tom Voyce Feared Lost to Storm

In a devastating incident, former England rugby international Tom Voyce is presumed dead after being swept away by floods during Storm Darragh. Northumbria Police confirmed they received a report on Sunday morning about the 43-year-old's disappearance.

Voyce's last known location was near a ford in Alnwick, where he attempted to cross, only for his car to be engulfed by the river's current. While the vehicle has been retrieved, Voyce remains missing, fueling fears of a tragic outcome.

The Cornwall native is remembered for his illustrious career with clubs like Bath and London Wasps, earning nine England caps. As authorities continue their search, the rugby community grieves the loss of one of its celebrated athletes.

