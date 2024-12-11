Sports Highlights: From Contract Shake-ups to Olympic Glory

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have bolstered their lineup with the signing of former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones to their practice squad. Released by the Buffalo Bills in August, Jones now finds a new opportunity with the Bucs as they reshape their roster for success.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow fell prey to burglars on Monday, as his home was targeted on gameday. A security guard and a female acquaintance present during the incident alerted the police, raising concerns about increasing home invasions affecting NFL players.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is taking steps to resolve disputes regarding the Rays' stadium location. Meeting with local government officials, Manfred stressed the importance of reaching a consensus, underscoring the league's commitment to finding a long-term solution for the team.

