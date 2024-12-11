Salah Shines as Liverpool Stays Unbeaten in Champions League

Liverpool's Champions League dominance continued as Mohamed Salah secured a vital win with a second-half penalty against Girona. The 1-0 victory maintained their unbeaten streak.

The Reds lead the revamped league stage by five points, having won six consecutive matches. Girona, on the other hand, languishes at 30th with only one win in six games.

Salah's consistent performance, featuring 16 goals in 22 appearances, spearheads Liverpool's exceptional start under Arne Slot, with the team also leading the Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)