Speaker Rebukes MLA for Unfounded Stadium Fund Claims

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee issued a stern warning to BJP MLA Ashok Dinda for making unsubstantiated claims about central funds meant for a sports stadium in the state.

In a session, Banerjee informed Dinda that sports minister Aroop Biswas had submitted evidence disproving Dinda's assertions as false.

Banerjee cautioned Dinda against misleading the House, highlighting the severity of such actions but refrained from taking disciplinary measures given Dinda's novice status as an MLA.

