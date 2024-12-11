India's New Sports Bill: Empowering Sports Administrators for Global Roles

In an effort to enhance the global reach of Indian sports administrators, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the government's intent to introduce a Sports Bill during the forthcoming Parliament budget session. The proposed legislation is set to relax specific criteria, thus enabling more administrators to assume significant roles in international sports bodies.

The minister cited the example of Randhir Singh, who became the president of the Olympic Council of Asia after decades of dedication. Current policies restrict sports federation officials to a 12-year tenure and bar them from serving past the age of 70, but the new bill may amend these provisions to facilitate international contributions by Indian officials.

Complementing these changes, the government has launched the National Sports Repository System (NSRS). This digital platform will allow athletes, coaches, and academies to directly register for awards and government schemes, promoting transparency and efficiency. Upcoming integrations with the Khelo India program and state governments will further streamline athlete management across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)