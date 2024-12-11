Left Menu

India's New Sports Bill: Empowering Sports Administrators for Global Roles

India's Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is prioritizing the introduction of a Sports Bill to expand opportunities for Indian sports administrators in international roles. The bill aims to address age and tenure restrictions while integrating sports platforms for better management and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:16 IST
India's New Sports Bill: Empowering Sports Administrators for Global Roles
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to enhance the global reach of Indian sports administrators, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the government's intent to introduce a Sports Bill during the forthcoming Parliament budget session. The proposed legislation is set to relax specific criteria, thus enabling more administrators to assume significant roles in international sports bodies.

The minister cited the example of Randhir Singh, who became the president of the Olympic Council of Asia after decades of dedication. Current policies restrict sports federation officials to a 12-year tenure and bar them from serving past the age of 70, but the new bill may amend these provisions to facilitate international contributions by Indian officials.

Complementing these changes, the government has launched the National Sports Repository System (NSRS). This digital platform will allow athletes, coaches, and academies to directly register for awards and government schemes, promoting transparency and efficiency. Upcoming integrations with the Khelo India program and state governments will further streamline athlete management across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024