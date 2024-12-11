Intense Stalemate at World Chess Championship: Gukesh Vs. Liren

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China reached a stalemate in the 13th game of the World Chess Championship on Wednesday, leaving both contenders level on points.

In an intense match, Gukesh, playing with the white pieces, and Liren concluded the game with 6.5 points each, just shy of the one point needed to clinch the championship title.

The two Grandmasters have taken turns leading and leveling the scoreboard, with Liren initially winning the opening game and Gukesh striking back in the third. Their battle took them through seven consecutive draws before Gukesh gained an edge in the 11th game, only for Liren to equalize in their latest encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)