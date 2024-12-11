Left Menu

NFL Set for Historic Berlin Showdown in 2025

The NFL will hold its first regular season game in Berlin in 2025, expanding its global reach. The game will be hosted at Olympic Stadium and marks the fifth game in Germany since 2022. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the historic return, with team details to come.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:39 IST
NFL Set for Historic Berlin Showdown in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Football League (NFL) announced that it will hold a regular season game in Berlin for the first time in 2025. This move is part of the league's broader efforts to expand its international presence. The event will be held at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, marking the fifth regular-season game hosted in Germany.

According to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Germany has a strong American football tradition, and the league has a significant history with Berlin. Thirty-four years ago, a preseason game was played at the Olympic Stadium, which later became the home of NFL Europe's Berlin Thunder in the early 2000s.

With nearly 20 million NFL fans residing in Germany, this development signifies a new chapter in the league's relationship with the country. Further details, including the participating teams and the complete schedule, will be announced in the upcoming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024