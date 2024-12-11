NFL Set for Historic Berlin Showdown in 2025

The National Football League (NFL) announced that it will hold a regular season game in Berlin for the first time in 2025. This move is part of the league's broader efforts to expand its international presence. The event will be held at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, marking the fifth regular-season game hosted in Germany.

According to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Germany has a strong American football tradition, and the league has a significant history with Berlin. Thirty-four years ago, a preseason game was played at the Olympic Stadium, which later became the home of NFL Europe's Berlin Thunder in the early 2000s.

With nearly 20 million NFL fans residing in Germany, this development signifies a new chapter in the league's relationship with the country. Further details, including the participating teams and the complete schedule, will be announced in the upcoming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)