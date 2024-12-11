Left Menu

Australia's Commanding Win: A 3-0 ODI Sweep Over India

Australia's women's team completed an impressive 3-0 sweep over India in the ODI series, with Annabel Sutherland's standout performance leading their victory in Perth. Australia's formidable batting and cohesive bowling highlighted their dominance, as India fell short by 83 runs despite brilliant efforts from Smriti Mandhana and Arundhati Reddy.

Updated: 11-12-2024 20:52 IST
Annabel Sutherland (Photo: X/@AusWomenCricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's women's cricket team showcased their supremacy by clinching a 3-0 whitewash against India in the ODI series, concluding with a commanding win in Perth on Wednesday. Annabel Sutherland's all-around prowess earned her the 'Player of the Match' recognition, bolstering Australia's victory.

After India opted to bowl first, Australia capitalized on a robust opening partnership of 58 runs between Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll. Although Arundhati Reddy disrupted this stand, claiming Voll for 26, she failed to turn the tide completely.

Australia found themselves challenged at 78/4, but Sutherland's 110 off 95 balls, along with contributions from Ashleigh Gardner and Captain Tahlia McGrath, propelled them to 298/6. India, despite Smriti Mandhana's century, faltered to 215 all out, succumbing to Gardner's lethal 5/30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

