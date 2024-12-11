Saudi Arabia to Host 2034 Men's World Cup

On Wednesday, FIFA announced that Saudi Arabia will host the men's soccer World Cup in 2034. The decision was unveiled by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a virtual extraordinary Congress after the only bids for the 2030 and 2034 tournaments were confirmed by acclamation.

The 2030 World Cup is set to take place in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with select matches occurring in three South American nations. Infantino emphasized the expanding reach of the tournament, stating, "We are bringing football to more countries and the number of teams has not diluted the quality. It actually enhanced the opportunity."

(With inputs from agencies.)