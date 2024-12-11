Saudi Arabia to Host 2034 Men's World Cup
FIFA confirmed that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 Men's World Cup, while the 2030 edition will take place in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. There will be additional matches in three South American countries. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the decision at a virtual extraordinary Congress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:23 IST
On Wednesday, FIFA announced that Saudi Arabia will host the men's soccer World Cup in 2034. The decision was unveiled by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a virtual extraordinary Congress after the only bids for the 2030 and 2034 tournaments were confirmed by acclamation.
The 2030 World Cup is set to take place in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with select matches occurring in three South American nations. Infantino emphasized the expanding reach of the tournament, stating, "We are bringing football to more countries and the number of teams has not diluted the quality. It actually enhanced the opportunity."
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's 5G Surge: Subscribers Set to Reach 970 Million by 2030
Abidjan-Lagos Corridor: A Landmark Project to Connect Five West African Countries by 2030
Saudi Arabia's Bold Budget Plan for 2025 Amid Fiscal Deficit
Saudi Arabia's 2025 Budget: A Balancing Act Amid Oil Revenue Challenges
Vedanta's $2 Billion Investment Boosts Saudi Copper Ambitions Aligned with Vision 2030