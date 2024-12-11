Left Menu

Sakshi Chavan Shatters National Record at Junior Athletics Championships

Gujarat's Sakshi Chavan set a new meet record in the women's 200m race at the National Junior Athletics Championships with a time of 24.14 seconds. She was named the best female athlete in the U20 category. Haryana topped the overall rankings, followed by Tamil Nadu.

Updated: 11-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:46 IST
In a stunning finale at the 39th National Junior Athletics Championships, Gujarat's Sakshi Chavan broke a seven-year-old meet record in the women's 200m race, clocking 24.14 seconds. This time surpassed the previous record of 24.24 seconds, set by Jisna Mathew in 2017.

This victory not only earned Sakshi a gold medal but also saw her being named the best female athlete in the women's U20 category. Meanwhile, Delhi's Jay Kumar claimed the best athlete award in the men's U20 division for his performance in the 400m sprint.

Haryana emerged victorious, clinching the overall title with 303 points, while Tamil Nadu secured the second place with 269 points, showcasing a competitive spirit throughout the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

