India Falls Short Against China in Women's Junior Asia Cup Thriller

Defending champions India faced a 1-2 setback against China in their third Women's Junior Asia Cup match on Wednesday. The much-anticipated rematch of the 2012 final saw India dominate initially, though they remained goalless.

China changed the dynamics in the third quarter, with captain Tan Jinzhuang striking in the 32nd minute via a penalty stroke, and Wang Lihang extending China's lead with a penalty corner conversion at the 42nd minute.

India's response came in the 56th minute. Tournament top scorer Deepika reduced the deficit, showcasing her skill at the Hockey Oman Stadium. Despite this, China claimed the top position in Pool A, while India readied for their final league match against Thailand on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)