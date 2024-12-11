India Falls Short Against China in Women's Junior Asia Cup Thriller
Defending champions India faced a narrow 1-2 defeat to three-time winners China during their third match in the Women's Junior Asia Cup. Despite dominating the initial two quarters, India couldn't score until Deepika's effort narrowed China's lead late in the game. China held the top Pool A position afterwards.
- Country:
- Oman
Defending champions India faced a 1-2 setback against China in their third Women's Junior Asia Cup match on Wednesday. The much-anticipated rematch of the 2012 final saw India dominate initially, though they remained goalless.
China changed the dynamics in the third quarter, with captain Tan Jinzhuang striking in the 32nd minute via a penalty stroke, and Wang Lihang extending China's lead with a penalty corner conversion at the 42nd minute.
India's response came in the 56th minute. Tournament top scorer Deepika reduced the deficit, showcasing her skill at the Hockey Oman Stadium. Despite this, China claimed the top position in Pool A, while India readied for their final league match against Thailand on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- China
- Women's Junior Asia Cup
- Hockey
- Oman
- Deepika
- Tan Jinzhuang
- Wang Lihang
- score
- semifinals
ALSO READ
Mysterious Discovery: Woman's Body Found Near Expressway
IFC Invests in UniCredit Bank to Boost Romania’s Green Transition and Climate Finance Market
Romania's Political Crossroads: Pro-European Support in Presidential Run-off
Illegal Drug Trade: Woman Caught in Seemapuri
Tragedy Strikes in Bilaspur: Disabled Woman's Fatal Encounter with Fire