Anuj Rawat's Blistering Knock Propels Delhi to Semi-Finals

Anuj Rawat's explosive performance with the bat ensured Delhi's passage to the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a decisive 19-run victory over Uttar Pradesh. Rawat's impressive 73 not out off just 33 deliveries was the highlight as Delhi now prepares to face Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming semi-final.

In the quarter-final match held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rawat's return was marked with a flurry of boundaries, showcasing his former brilliance from his days with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Uttar Pradesh, after winning the toss, opted to bowl but found themselves on the receiving end as Delhi's opening duo, Priyansh Arya and Yash Dhull, laid a solid 81-run foundation for Rawat's arrival.

Captain Ayush Badoni's quickfire 25 further set the stage for Rawat, who unleashed his batting prowess by hammering the Uttar Pradesh bowlers, notably taking 23 runs off one over from Shivam Mavi. Despite Priyam Garg's resilient 54-run effort, Uttar Pradesh fell short, undone by Badoni's astute bowling changes that prevented any significant partnerships.

