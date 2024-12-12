Pachuca Stuns Botafogo to Enter Intercontinental Cup Semis

Mexican club Pachuca delivered a surprising victory over the reigning Copa Libertadores champions, Botafogo, earning a spot in the Intercontinental Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 triumph on Wednesday. This result was secured by second-half goals from Oussama Idrissi, Nelson Deossa, and Salomon Rondon.

With this win, Pachuca is set to face Egypt's Al-Ahly on Saturday in a battle for a place against Champions League victors Real Madrid in next week's final. Botafogo arrived in Doha after a grueling 20-hour journey from Rio de Janeiro, following their Brazilian league triumph just days earlier. Manager Artur Jorge rested key players, rendering his team a shadow of its dominant form during the 2024 season.

Despite dominating possession, Botafogo failed to capitalize on opportunities, ultimately paying the price when Idrissi scored in the 50th minute. Subsequent defensive mistakes allowed Pachuca to extend their lead. Botafogo's struggles were attributed to fatigue, travel, and a relentless schedule, with Jorge acknowledging Pachuca's superior performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)