Unveiling the Rebirth of Hockey India League: A National Broadcast Event
The Hockey India League is set to return after a seven-year hiatus, with live broadcasts across India via national broadcaster Prasar Bharati. For the first time, the league will feature a women's tournament alongside the men's. This collaboration aims to elevate hockey's profile nationwide.
- Country:
- India
The Hockey India League is making a comeback after a long seven-year break, with Prasar Bharati announcing live telecasts nationwide. This renewed partnership was formalized in a signing ceremony between the sports heads of Prasar Bharati and Hockey India.
Starting December 28 in Rourkela, the league will be accessible to viewers across India via Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati's OTT platform, Waves. Notably, this edition marks the debut of a women's league running parallel with the men’s tournament.
The league will extend to Ranchi, hosting the inaugural women's matches. Navneet Sehgal, chairman of Prasar Bharati, noted the partnership's potential in promoting hockey across India, bringing the sport into countless homes and engaging audiences nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shockwaves in Romania: Far-Right TikTok-Driven Campaign Sparks Controversy
Shockwaves through Adani Group as U.S. Indicts Gautam Adani
Shockwaves in Serbia: Minister's Release Fuels Protest Furor
ED Raids Shockwaves: Raj Kundra's Business Ventures Under Scrutiny
Market Waves: Trump's Impact on Global Assets