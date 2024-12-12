Unveiling the Rebirth of Hockey India League: A National Broadcast Event

The Hockey India League is making a comeback after a long seven-year break, with Prasar Bharati announcing live telecasts nationwide. This renewed partnership was formalized in a signing ceremony between the sports heads of Prasar Bharati and Hockey India.

Starting December 28 in Rourkela, the league will be accessible to viewers across India via Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati's OTT platform, Waves. Notably, this edition marks the debut of a women's league running parallel with the men’s tournament.

The league will extend to Ranchi, hosting the inaugural women's matches. Navneet Sehgal, chairman of Prasar Bharati, noted the partnership's potential in promoting hockey across India, bringing the sport into countless homes and engaging audiences nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)