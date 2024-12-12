Left Menu

Unveiling the Rebirth of Hockey India League: A National Broadcast Event

The Hockey India League is set to return after a seven-year hiatus, with live broadcasts across India via national broadcaster Prasar Bharati. For the first time, the league will feature a women's tournament alongside the men's. This collaboration aims to elevate hockey's profile nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:44 IST
Unveiling the Rebirth of Hockey India League: A National Broadcast Event
Field Hockey Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Hockey India League is making a comeback after a long seven-year break, with Prasar Bharati announcing live telecasts nationwide. This renewed partnership was formalized in a signing ceremony between the sports heads of Prasar Bharati and Hockey India.

Starting December 28 in Rourkela, the league will be accessible to viewers across India via Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati's OTT platform, Waves. Notably, this edition marks the debut of a women's league running parallel with the men’s tournament.

The league will extend to Ranchi, hosting the inaugural women's matches. Navneet Sehgal, chairman of Prasar Bharati, noted the partnership's potential in promoting hockey across India, bringing the sport into countless homes and engaging audiences nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024