Gavaskar Highlights Australia's Momentum Ahead of Third Test

The renowned cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his concerns that Australia carries the momentum heading into the third Test against India, after their dominant display in the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide last week.

Australia, having leveled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 1-1, achieved a significant 10-wicket victory in a day-night Test following a substantial loss in the first Test by 295 runs at Perth.

Gavaskar, in his remarks to Star Sports, emphasized the shift in momentum due to the 10-day gap which saw India lose their advantage from the Perth victory. Former spinner Harbhajan Singh also suggested that India must strive to win at The Gabba, with brighter prospects in the upcoming matches in Sydney and Melbourne.

