Left Menu

Gavaskar Highlights Australia's Momentum Ahead of Third Test

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that Australia holds the momentum going into the third Test against India, following their victory in the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide. Despite India's win in Perth, the long interval between matches disrupted their momentum, giving Australia the current edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:51 IST
Gavaskar Highlights Australia's Momentum Ahead of Third Test
Sunil Gavaskar
  • Country:
  • Australia

The renowned cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his concerns that Australia carries the momentum heading into the third Test against India, after their dominant display in the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide last week.

Australia, having leveled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 1-1, achieved a significant 10-wicket victory in a day-night Test following a substantial loss in the first Test by 295 runs at Perth.

Gavaskar, in his remarks to Star Sports, emphasized the shift in momentum due to the 10-day gap which saw India lose their advantage from the Perth victory. Former spinner Harbhajan Singh also suggested that India must strive to win at The Gabba, with brighter prospects in the upcoming matches in Sydney and Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024