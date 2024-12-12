Anrich Nortje's Injury Spells Opportunity for New Talent

South Africa's fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been sidelined once again, this time due to a toe injury that will prevent him from participating in the remainder of the T20 series and the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan. This comes after an earlier nine-month hiatus due to a stress fracture.

Uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been called up as Nortje's replacement for the remaining T20 fixtures. The upcoming matches are seen as crucial warm-ups for next year's ICC Champions Trophy, with several key players making a return for the 50-over format.

The ODI squad includes notable names like Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi. Excitement surrounds 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who has earned his first call-up in the format. The series will kick off in Paarl on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)