Anrich Nortje's Injury Spells Opportunity for New Talent
South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje is out of the T20 and ODI series against Pakistan due to a toe injury. Uncapped Dayyaan Galiem replaces him in the squad. The matches serve as preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy with several key players returning for the 50-over games.
South Africa's fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been sidelined once again, this time due to a toe injury that will prevent him from participating in the remainder of the T20 series and the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan. This comes after an earlier nine-month hiatus due to a stress fracture.
Uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been called up as Nortje's replacement for the remaining T20 fixtures. The upcoming matches are seen as crucial warm-ups for next year's ICC Champions Trophy, with several key players making a return for the 50-over format.
The ODI squad includes notable names like Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi. Excitement surrounds 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who has earned his first call-up in the format. The series will kick off in Paarl on Tuesday.
