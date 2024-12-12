Berlusconi Family Seeks New Future for AC Monza Amidst Financial Struggles

The Berlusconi family is actively exploring options to either find a partner or sell AC Monza, the Italian soccer club they have successfully elevated to Serie A. This announcement follows six years of Berlusconi ownership, aiming for continuity in stewardship of the club.

Amid the unpredictable nature of soccer, Pier Silvio Berlusconi expressed the family's intention to pass the baton to equally passionate caretakers, citing increased complexity in modern-day soccer management. Rumors of the sale were fueled by Silvio Berlusconi's passing in June 2023.

Despite AC Monza's landmark promotion to Serie A in 2022, the club faces challenges with current performance and financial losses of 60.3 million euros. This has led to an intensified search for new investments to stabilize and grow the club's future prospects.

