Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Breaks IPL Record: Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a cricket prodigy from Bihar, made history as the youngest player to secure an IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals. Amidst age-related controversies, he met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, where he was honored with a shawl. The young talent was purchased for Rs 1.10 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:50 IST
Teen Prodigy Breaks IPL Record: Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricket prodigy from Bihar, has become the youngest player in history to sign an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

Vaibhav visited Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. Accompanied by his father Sanjiv, the rising star was warmly received at the Chief Minister's official residence.

Emerging from Bihar's Samastipur district, Vaibhav grabbed headlines upon signing with Rajasthan Royals, sparking debates over his age, which is reportedly just under 14. The prodigious talent was secured for Rs 1.10 crore in the Jeddah IPL auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024