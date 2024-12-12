Teen Prodigy Breaks IPL Record: Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi

In a groundbreaking achievement, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricket prodigy from Bihar, has become the youngest player in history to sign an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

Vaibhav visited Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. Accompanied by his father Sanjiv, the rising star was warmly received at the Chief Minister's official residence.

Emerging from Bihar's Samastipur district, Vaibhav grabbed headlines upon signing with Rajasthan Royals, sparking debates over his age, which is reportedly just under 14. The prodigious talent was secured for Rs 1.10 crore in the Jeddah IPL auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)