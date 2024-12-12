Heated Contest Unfolds in DDCA Elections: Jaitley vs. Azad

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) elections promise a thrilling showdown, as incumbent Arun Jaitley faces off against ex-India cricketer Kirti Azad for the presidency. The much-anticipated elections commence on Friday, with the results set to be announced on December 16.

Azad, a prominent critic of the current administration, has accused them of rampant corruption. He believes change is inevitable and expects an undercurrent of support from members desiring transformation within the DDCA, known for its governance issues.

Competing for other key roles, including vice-president, secretary, and treasurer, are numerous candidates, with some positions drawing attention for the humorous coincidence of identical names among contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)