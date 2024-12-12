Left Menu

Sara Tendulkar's First Step: A Sporting Leap for Rural Maharashtra

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, alongside Mann Deshi Champions, opened a new sports facility in Satara, Maharashtra. This marked Sara Tendulkar's first official involvement as the foundation's director, aiming to provide rural youth with quality sports training. The facility offers modern amenities such as courts, gyms, and hostels.

Sara Tendulkar's First Step: A Sporting Leap for Rural Maharashtra
The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, in partnership with Mann Deshi Champions, unveiled an advanced sports facility in Satara, Maharashtra, this week. The event signified Sara Tendulkar's inaugural visit as a director of the foundation, underlining her dedication to its mission.

Inaugurated by Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, the facility boasts top-notch amenities, including basketball and badminton courts, indoor wrestling and boxing areas, classrooms, and hostels accommodating 150 athletes.

The initiative seeks to empower rural youth by granting them access to exceptional sports training and opportunities. Sara Tendulkar, with her parents, highlighted the transformative power of sports on young lives and engaged with the children present. Mann Deshi Champions has successfully guided over 100 rural athletes into careers in the army, police, forest, and railway services through its programs.

