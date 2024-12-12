Left Menu

Mbappe's Fitness Doubt Ahead of Intercontinental Cup

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid has sustained a left thigh injury, raising doubts about his participation in the upcoming FIFA Intercontinental Cup final. Real Madrid's manager believes it's not serious, yet Mbappe is expected to miss their next league game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:43 IST
Mbappe's Fitness Doubt Ahead of Intercontinental Cup
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, the French forward for Real Madrid, has been diagnosed with a left thigh injury, casting uncertainty over his availability for the forthcoming FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, as confirmed by the LaLiga club on Thursday.

The forward was substituted during Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Atalanta, where he initially scored in the 10th minute, contributing to their 3-2 victory. Coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed post-match that Mbappe had symptoms of an overload and lower pelvis discomfort but expressed optimism about the severity, though he awaits further medical assessment.

Consequently, Mbappe is poised to miss Real's impending league fixture against Rayo Vallecano and races against time to regain fitness for next week's international contest in Qatar against either Pachuca or Al Ahly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024