Mbappe's Fitness Doubt Ahead of Intercontinental Cup

Kylian Mbappe, the French forward for Real Madrid, has been diagnosed with a left thigh injury, casting uncertainty over his availability for the forthcoming FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, as confirmed by the LaLiga club on Thursday.

The forward was substituted during Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Atalanta, where he initially scored in the 10th minute, contributing to their 3-2 victory. Coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed post-match that Mbappe had symptoms of an overload and lower pelvis discomfort but expressed optimism about the severity, though he awaits further medical assessment.

Consequently, Mbappe is poised to miss Real's impending league fixture against Rayo Vallecano and races against time to regain fitness for next week's international contest in Qatar against either Pachuca or Al Ahly.

