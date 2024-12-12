Left Menu

Mayank Agarwal Leads Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy!

Mayank Agarwal has been appointed as Karnataka's captain for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad. Shreyas Gopal will serve as vice-captain, while former captain Manish Pandey is notably absent. Karnataka aims to improve after missing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts.

Veteran cricketer Mayank Agarwal has been named captain of Karnataka for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which kicks off in Ahmedabad from December 21 to January 5, 2025. This appointment follows Karnataka's failure to advance to the knockout stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In a significant move, Shreyas Gopal has been elevated to vice-captain, highlighting his impressive performance as the leading wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.1. Gopal rejoined Karnataka this season after playing for Kerala last year.

Manish Pandey, a seasoned batter and former captain, has been omitted from the squad, indicating a possible conclusion to his tenure with the team. Karnataka will debut against Mumbai at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with an eye on reclaiming their title, last won in 2019-20.

