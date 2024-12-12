Pickleball Fever: Bhubaneswar Hosts National Ranking Tournament

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has announced that Bhubaneswar will host the 6th National Ranking Pickleball Tournament from January 3 to 5. This event marks a significant milestone, as it is the first pickleball tournament in eastern India.

The competition will feature more than 350 players competing across a broad range of categories and age groups, including men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. Players will represent age groups from U14 to 60+, reflecting the sport's burgeoning appeal in India.

The event's prize pool stands at an enticing Rs 10 lakh, promising keen competition. Participants will be accommodated and provided meals, ensuring a smooth experience while candidates showcase their skills on the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)