Pickleball Fever: Bhubaneswar Hosts National Ranking Tournament

The 6th National Ranking Pickleball Tournament will occur in Bhubaneswar from January 3 to 5, marking the first pickleball event in eastern India. Over 350 players, across various age groups and categories, will compete for a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh. Participants will receive accommodation and meals.

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has announced that Bhubaneswar will host the 6th National Ranking Pickleball Tournament from January 3 to 5. This event marks a significant milestone, as it is the first pickleball tournament in eastern India.

The competition will feature more than 350 players competing across a broad range of categories and age groups, including men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. Players will represent age groups from U14 to 60+, reflecting the sport's burgeoning appeal in India.

The event's prize pool stands at an enticing Rs 10 lakh, promising keen competition. Participants will be accommodated and provided meals, ensuring a smooth experience while candidates showcase their skills on the national stage.

