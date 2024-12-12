Dominant India Storms into Semifinals with Crushing Victory over Thailand

In a commanding performance, Deepika led India to a resounding 9-0 victory over Thailand, paving the way to the semifinals of the Women's Junior Asia Cup. Her four-goal haul was instrumental in securing the defending champions a spot in the upcoming Junior World Cup.

India broke through Thailand's defense in the 17th minute with a goal by Rana Sakashi. Siwach Kanika swiftly followed with two more goals, increasing the lead alongside Lalrinpui's contribution, leaving Thailand trailing significantly at halftime.

The Indian team, undeterred by a recent defeat against China, showcased remarkable resilience. Beyond Deepika's hat-trick, Kanika also secured her third goal, culminating in a dominating match ahead of the semifinals on Saturday and the final on Sunday.

