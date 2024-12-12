Left Menu

Dominant India Storms into Semifinals with Crushing Victory over Thailand

Deepika scored four goals as India defeated Thailand 9-0, advancing to the Women's Junior Asia Cup semifinals and qualifying for the Junior World Cup. India showcased resilience with goals from Rana Sakashi, Siwach Kanika, and Lalrinpui, recovering strongly after a previous loss to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:20 IST
Dominant India Storms into Semifinals with Crushing Victory over Thailand
Deepika
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a commanding performance, Deepika led India to a resounding 9-0 victory over Thailand, paving the way to the semifinals of the Women's Junior Asia Cup. Her four-goal haul was instrumental in securing the defending champions a spot in the upcoming Junior World Cup.

India broke through Thailand's defense in the 17th minute with a goal by Rana Sakashi. Siwach Kanika swiftly followed with two more goals, increasing the lead alongside Lalrinpui's contribution, leaving Thailand trailing significantly at halftime.

The Indian team, undeterred by a recent defeat against China, showcased remarkable resilience. Beyond Deepika's hat-trick, Kanika also secured her third goal, culminating in a dominating match ahead of the semifinals on Saturday and the final on Sunday.

