D Gukesh: Youngest Chess Prodigy Crowned World Champion at 18

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, at just 18 years old, clinched the World Chess Championship 2024, defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore. Celebrated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Gukesh becomes the second Indian champion after Viswanathan Anand, marking a new chapter for Indian chess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:23 IST
Gukesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic triumph, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh emerged victorious at the World Chess Championship 2024. At just 18, he defeated China's Ding Liren in the 14th round in Singapore, capturing the awe of the chess world.

Celebrated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Gukesh has become the youngest champion in chess history. Naidu congratulated him enthusiastically, highlighting the pride of the Telugu community and the entire nation over this monumental achievement.

Gukesh's victory marks a significant milestone, as he is now the second Indian to win the championship, following the legendary Viswanathan Anand. This accomplishment signals the dawn of a new era for Indian chess on the international stage.

