Kyle Walker's Call to Action Against Social Media Abuse
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker faced vile, racist abuse after a Champions League loss. He urged social media platforms to combat this issue. The club condemned the abuse and offered support. England's football association expressed disappointment and supported strong action against discrimination.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has been targeted with vile, racist and threatening abuse following the team's Champions League defeat to Juventus. The club and Walker himself have called for stronger measures by social media platforms to tackle such unacceptable behavior.
In response to the abuse, which Walker shared via Instagram Stories, he called on both Instagram and the authorities to take decisive action to prevent similar incidents. Manchester City expressed their disgust over the abuse and pledged full support for their player, while England's football association also condemned the attacks.
City's recent 2-0 loss to Juventus adds to a string of poor performances, threatening their place in the Champions League. Despite these setbacks, Walker reassured fans of the team's commitment to improvement and unity in overcoming these challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
