Left Menu

Kyle Walker's Call to Action Against Social Media Abuse

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker faced vile, racist abuse after a Champions League loss. He urged social media platforms to combat this issue. The club condemned the abuse and offered support. England's football association expressed disappointment and supported strong action against discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:32 IST
Kyle Walker's Call to Action Against Social Media Abuse
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has been targeted with vile, racist and threatening abuse following the team's Champions League defeat to Juventus. The club and Walker himself have called for stronger measures by social media platforms to tackle such unacceptable behavior.

In response to the abuse, which Walker shared via Instagram Stories, he called on both Instagram and the authorities to take decisive action to prevent similar incidents. Manchester City expressed their disgust over the abuse and pledged full support for their player, while England's football association also condemned the attacks.

City's recent 2-0 loss to Juventus adds to a string of poor performances, threatening their place in the Champions League. Despite these setbacks, Walker reassured fans of the team's commitment to improvement and unity in overcoming these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024