Indian Franchise Owner Arrested in Lanka T10 League Match-Fixing Scandal

An Indian franchise owner, Prem Thakur, was arrested for match-fixing allegations in the inaugural Lanka T10 League. His arrest followed a complaint by an overseas teammate. Authorities are investigating to safeguard the tournament's integrity. Thakur is set to appear in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

An Indian national has been apprehended on match-fixing charges, shaking the foundations of the inaugural Lanka T10 League. The individual, Prem Thakur, who owns a franchise in the tournament, was taken into custody by Sri Lanka's sports police.

Thakur was arrested on Thursday in the central district of Kandy's Pallekele stadium, where the league is taking place. Police confirmed that he is the owner of the 'Galle Marvels' team, one of the six competing teams.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint by a West Indies player on his team, who refused Thakur's match-fixing request. Officials are probing the incident as concerns over the league's integrity mount. He is scheduled to be presented in court on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

