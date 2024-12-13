Table Tennis Federation Cleans Up Anti-Competitive Practices
The Table Tennis Federation of India and its affiliates were ordered by the Competition Commission of India to cease anti-competitive practices. They avoided penalties by taking corrective actions after being accused of restricting player participation through unfair rules and directives, thus violating competition law.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has issued a 'cease and desist' directive to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and its affiliate organizations, urging them to halt anti-competitive activities.
The CCI's investigation revealed that the TTFI had abused its dominant position by restricting players through WhatsApp notifications and anti-competitive clauses in its bylaws, preventing fair access to tournaments. This probe was initiated following a 2021 complaint by the TT Friendly Super League Association.
While the Federation and its affiliates faced allegations of dominance abuse and unfair agreements, they managed to avoid financial penalties by implementing corrective measures. The CCI welcomed their efforts to amend bylaws and promote open competition, electing not to impose fines but maintaining vigilance on the matter.
