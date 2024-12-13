Left Menu

New-Gen India Unfazed by Aussie Challenge Ahead of Brisbane Test

Ahead of the third Test against Australia at Brisbane, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill expressed confidence that the newer generation doesn't fear the Australian challenge. He cited past series victories and focused on bowlers' skills over reputations. The Test, following a series of intense contests, starts this Saturday.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
As the third Test match against Australia approaches in Brisbane, Indian batter Shubman Gill conveyed that the younger players of the Indian cricket team remain unfazed by the daunting Australian challenge. Gill's remarks reference India's successful history Down Under, which he believes diminishes the fear of the Australian team's reputation.

The game, set to unfold at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on Saturday, follows a series of gripping encounters between the two cricket powerhouses. India enters the match with confidence, having handed the Australians a rare defeat at this venue two years ago, under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership. Recent victories in Australia have bolstered the Indian side's morale.

Gill emphasized that the Indian squad now focuses on the technical aspects of bowling rather than the bowler's reputation. He shared insights into the strategic nuances of long Test series, highlighting the mental tactics required. Gill also spoke about his own performance, identifying challenges he faced but expressing satisfaction with his efforts at the crease so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

