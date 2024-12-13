Imad Wasim Retires: End of an Era for Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan's cricket landscape shifts as all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday.

The announcement marks the end of a significant chapter in his nine-year career just months after he rejoined the international team for the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old, renowned for his role in Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy victory, initially stepped back from international play last year. However, an impressive performance in the Pakistan Super League led to his return.

Communicating through 'X', Wasim reflected on the honor of representing his country in 130 ODIs and T20Is, expressing gratitude for fans' support. While stepping away from international matches, Wasim plans to continue influencing cricket through domestic and franchise avenues.

