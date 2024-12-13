UEFA Punishes Serbia for Racist Acts at Nations League Games

In a significant move, UEFA has penalized Serbia's soccer federation following racist acts by fans during two Nations League matches. The controversies include an attempt to burn an Albania flag during a game in Switzerland.

The penalties coincide with the announcement that Serbia and Albania will co-host the Under-21 European Championship in 2027, setting the stage for intense matches as they also face-off in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The UEFA sanctions involve a partial stadium closure and a ban on selling tickets for Serbia's next away games, alongside a hefty fine, reflecting a strong stance against racism in soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)