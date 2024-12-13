UEFA Punishes Serbia for Racist Acts at Nations League Games
UEFA penalized Serbia's soccer federation for fans' racist behavior at Nations League games, including an attempt to burn an Albania flag. Serbia faces various sanctions, including fines and stadium restrictions. The sanctioning comes as Serbia is set to co-host the 2027 Under-21 European Championship with Albania.
In a significant move, UEFA has penalized Serbia's soccer federation following racist acts by fans during two Nations League matches. The controversies include an attempt to burn an Albania flag during a game in Switzerland.
The penalties coincide with the announcement that Serbia and Albania will co-host the Under-21 European Championship in 2027, setting the stage for intense matches as they also face-off in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The UEFA sanctions involve a partial stadium closure and a ban on selling tickets for Serbia's next away games, alongside a hefty fine, reflecting a strong stance against racism in soccer.
