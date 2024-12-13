Mumbai Indians Appoint Carl Hopkinson as New Fielding Coach for IPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians have announced the appointment of former English cricketer Carl Hopkinson as their new fielding coach, aiming to bolster their performance for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. This strategic move was confirmed by the five-time IPL champions through an official statement issued on Friday.

Hopkinson, who is 43 years old, brings a wealth of experience to the team. He has been instrumental in leading the fielding unit of the England men's cricket team for the past seven years. His contributions were pivotal in England's victories at the ODI World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022. Known affectionately as 'Hoppo,' he also guided the English Under-19 squad to the finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2022.

This change marks the end of an era for James Pamment, who has been with Mumbai Indians for seven years. Under his guidance, the team clinched IPL trophies in 2019 and 2020. Last season, MI faced challenges, securing only four wins out of 14 games. In the upcoming IPL season, the team hopes to regain its winning form under the leadership of players like Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)