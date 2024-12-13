ICC Finalizes Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is poised to finalize the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan. This development is expected following a key virtual meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday.

It has been decided that neither India nor Pakistan will travel to each other's countries for ICC events. Consequently, the teams will face off in Dubai during the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19 to March 9. The tournament will feature eight teams in two groups, with top performers from each group moving to the semifinals.

This hybrid arrangement will apply to all ICC events hosted by India and Pakistan. For example, during the 2026 T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the intense India-Pakistan match will take place in Colombo. Despite accepting this model, the PCB will not receive compensation. The ICC is set to officially announce the decision soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)