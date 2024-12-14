Left Menu

Mohammad Amir Bids Farewell to International Cricket

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket at 32. Amir conveyed his decision through social media, emphasizing the importance of passing the baton to the next generation. Amir's career was marked by both stellar performances and controversies, including a spot-fixing ban.

Mohammad Amir Bids Farewell to International Cricket
Mohammad Amir (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan's seasoned pacer Mohammad Amir has declared his retirement from international cricket. The 32-year-old took to social media on Saturday to disclose his decision, marking it as 'inevitable' after much reflection. Amir emphasized the importance of allowing the younger generation the opportunity to elevate Pakistan's cricketing prowess.

Expressing deep gratitude, Amir stated, 'Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life.' He extended heartfelt thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his family, friends, and unwavering fans for their continuous support. Amir had previously stepped back from international cricket in 2021, only to briefly return to participate in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

Amir's cricket career, spanning across 36 Test matches, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is, garnered 271 international wickets in total. Despite a hiatus imposed by a five-year spot-fixing ban, Amir's on-field performances have left an indelible mark on Pakistan's cricket history.

Coinciding with Amir's announcement, fellow cricketer Imad Wasim also bid adieu to international cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board, represented by Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed, has expressed gratitude to both players for their significant contributions to the national team.

