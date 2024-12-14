Left Menu

Yuva Kabaddi Series 2025: High-Stakes Showdown in Coimbatore

The 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series kicks off with 26 teams from 21 states. Spanning from December 13, 2024, to January 10, 2025, the Division Matches in Coimbatore will narrow teams down to 12 for a Grand Finale in February 2025, boasting a Rs20 Lakh prize pool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:44 IST
Yuva Kabaddi Series 2025: High-Stakes Showdown in Coimbatore
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th iteration of the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) began in Coimbatore, with the Division Matches igniting the season. This competitive segment welcomes 26 teams from 21 different states, aiming for a Grand Finale showdown set for February 2025.

Division Matches are unfolding from December 13, 2024, to January 10, 2025, at Karpagam College in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Conducted in single round-robin format with division finals, at least six teams will qualify for the Grand Finale, where 12 teams will vie for the top spot.

Emphasizing its lucrative nature, YKS offers enticing rewards. During the divisions, winners earn Rs21,000 per match (Division 1 and 2), and runners-up receive Rs9,000 (Division 1 and 2), while Division 3 winners get Rs7,000, and Rs3,000 for runners-up. The Grand Finale's prize cache is Rs20 Lakhs, with Rs15 Lakhs awarded to the champion.

The Yuva Kabaddi Series is a hallmark for India's burgeoning youth talent, targeting under-25 players born on or after February 28, 2000. Additional financial incentives include appearance fees and Rs3 Lakh for exceptional individual performances, encapsulating YKS's commitment to nurturing young athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024