Yuva Kabaddi Series 2025: High-Stakes Showdown in Coimbatore

The 11th iteration of the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) began in Coimbatore, with the Division Matches igniting the season. This competitive segment welcomes 26 teams from 21 different states, aiming for a Grand Finale showdown set for February 2025.

Division Matches are unfolding from December 13, 2024, to January 10, 2025, at Karpagam College in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Conducted in single round-robin format with division finals, at least six teams will qualify for the Grand Finale, where 12 teams will vie for the top spot.

Emphasizing its lucrative nature, YKS offers enticing rewards. During the divisions, winners earn Rs21,000 per match (Division 1 and 2), and runners-up receive Rs9,000 (Division 1 and 2), while Division 3 winners get Rs7,000, and Rs3,000 for runners-up. The Grand Finale's prize cache is Rs20 Lakhs, with Rs15 Lakhs awarded to the champion.

The Yuva Kabaddi Series is a hallmark for India's burgeoning youth talent, targeting under-25 players born on or after February 28, 2000. Additional financial incentives include appearance fees and Rs3 Lakh for exceptional individual performances, encapsulating YKS's commitment to nurturing young athletes.

