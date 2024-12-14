Leicester City Stuns Chelsea with WSL Draw
Chelsea's Women's Super League winning streak was halted by Leicester City with a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium. An early Leicester goal and stellar goalkeeping secured the unexpected point against the league leaders. Despite dominating possession, Chelsea struggled to convert, rescuing a draw through a late Wieke Kaptein strike.
Chelsea's dominant run in the Women's Super League came to a surprising end as Leicester City held them to a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. This result means Chelsea's streak of nine consecutive victories has come to a temporary pause.
The league leaders remain at the top with 28 points from 10 matches, standing six points ahead of Manchester City, who could narrow the gap if they triumph over Everton in their upcoming game. Leicester City, meanwhile, secured a crucial point that moved them to 10th position in the 12-team league.
Leicester's determination was evident from the outset, as an early goal and stellar goalkeeping prevented Chelsea from extending their lead. Although Chelsea's Guro Reiten came close by hitting the crossbar, it was Leicester's Missy Goodwin who opened the scoring. Chelsea eventually equalized through Wieke Kaptein's brilliant late strike, but found the opposing keeper Janina Leitzig in inspired form, making several crucial saves to secure the draw.
