Afghanistan Clinches T20 Series Victory Against Zimbabwe in Thrilling Finale

Afghanistan emerged victorious in the T20 series against Zimbabwe, edging out the hosts by securing a close victory with three balls to spare. The final match, played at the Harare Sports Club, saw Afghanistan successfully chase down Zimbabwe's total of 127, closing at 128-7.

Zimbabwe, despite a promising start, faltered after reaching 78-3, largely due to a standout bowling performance from Rashid Khan, who took four crucial wickets for 27 runs. Mohamed Nabi played a pivotal role with an unbeaten 24-run finish, helping his team cross the finish line.

With this series win, Afghanistan holds the momentum as both teams prepare for the upcoming three-match One Day International series in Harare, followed by two test matches in Bulawayo.

