Afghanistan Clinches T20 Series Victory Against Zimbabwe in Thrilling Finale
Afghanistan secured a series win against Zimbabwe by clinching a narrow victory in the final T20 match, reaching 128-7 in response to Zimbabwe's 127. Key performances from Mohamed Nabi and Rashid Khan were pivotal. The focus now shifts to the upcoming ODI series and subsequent test matches.
Afghanistan emerged victorious in the T20 series against Zimbabwe, edging out the hosts by securing a close victory with three balls to spare. The final match, played at the Harare Sports Club, saw Afghanistan successfully chase down Zimbabwe's total of 127, closing at 128-7.
Zimbabwe, despite a promising start, faltered after reaching 78-3, largely due to a standout bowling performance from Rashid Khan, who took four crucial wickets for 27 runs. Mohamed Nabi played a pivotal role with an unbeaten 24-run finish, helping his team cross the finish line.
With this series win, Afghanistan holds the momentum as both teams prepare for the upcoming three-match One Day International series in Harare, followed by two test matches in Bulawayo.
