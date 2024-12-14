Left Menu

Afghanistan Clinches T20 Series Victory Against Zimbabwe in Thrilling Finale

Afghanistan secured a series win against Zimbabwe by clinching a narrow victory in the final T20 match, reaching 128-7 in response to Zimbabwe's 127. Key performances from Mohamed Nabi and Rashid Khan were pivotal. The focus now shifts to the upcoming ODI series and subsequent test matches.

  • Zimbabwe

Afghanistan emerged victorious in the T20 series against Zimbabwe, edging out the hosts by securing a close victory with three balls to spare. The final match, played at the Harare Sports Club, saw Afghanistan successfully chase down Zimbabwe's total of 127, closing at 128-7.

Zimbabwe, despite a promising start, faltered after reaching 78-3, largely due to a standout bowling performance from Rashid Khan, who took four crucial wickets for 27 runs. Mohamed Nabi played a pivotal role with an unbeaten 24-run finish, helping his team cross the finish line.

With this series win, Afghanistan holds the momentum as both teams prepare for the upcoming three-match One Day International series in Harare, followed by two test matches in Bulawayo.

