Epic Showdown: Muthappa and Mishra Face Off in Golf Finale

Varun Muthappa and Anshul Mishra reached the final of the All India Amateur Golf Championship after winning their semifinal matches. Muthappa defeated Ayaan Gupta on the 19th hole, while Mishra triumphed over Anant Ahlawat on the 18th hole. The final will be a 36-hole contest.

Epic Showdown: Muthappa and Mishra Face Off in Golf Finale
In a thrilling turn of events, Varun Muthappa and Anshul Mishra have advanced to the final of the All India Amateur Golf Championship. Muthappa showcased exceptional skill, edging past Ayaan Gupta on the 19th hole after both were tied at the end of 18 holes.

Meanwhile, Anshul Mishra secured his spot by beating Anant Ahlawat with a narrow 1-up victory on the final hole. The stage is now set for an epic 36-hole showdown between Muthappa, the eighth seed, and Mishra, the fifteenth seed.

Throughout the championship, 32 players initially qualified from the strokeplay event, which culminated in intense pre-quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. Golf enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the final clash between these promising talents.

