Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead
Mitchell Santner's spirited innings of 76 helped New Zealand post 347, setting the stage for a commanding start against England in the third Test. England struggled early, losing both openers before lunch, with Joe Root and Jacob Bethell tasked to steer the innings in their second session.
Mitchell Santner showcased his batting prowess with an impressive 76 as New Zealand achieved 347 all out against England in Hamilton on Sunday. Santner, alongside tailender Will O'Rourke, added valuable runs to the overnight score before their partnership was broken by Matthew Potts, who claimed four wickets.
England, trailing the series 2-0, started their innings with aggression as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett raced to 31 runs in the opening four overs. However, New Zealand's Matt Henry halted their progress, pulling off a spectacular catch to dismiss Crawley and soon after trapping Duckett for 11.
As the test reaches an intriguing phase, Joe Root and Jacob Bethell, both not out, will aim to recover England's standing, with the team at 293 runs behind New Zealand's total ahead of the second session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
