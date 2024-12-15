Left Menu

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Mitchell Santner's spirited innings of 76 helped New Zealand post 347, setting the stage for a commanding start against England in the third Test. England struggled early, losing both openers before lunch, with Joe Root and Jacob Bethell tasked to steer the innings in their second session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 05:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 05:39 IST
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead
Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner showcased his batting prowess with an impressive 76 as New Zealand achieved 347 all out against England in Hamilton on Sunday. Santner, alongside tailender Will O'Rourke, added valuable runs to the overnight score before their partnership was broken by Matthew Potts, who claimed four wickets.

England, trailing the series 2-0, started their innings with aggression as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett raced to 31 runs in the opening four overs. However, New Zealand's Matt Henry halted their progress, pulling off a spectacular catch to dismiss Crawley and soon after trapping Duckett for 11.

As the test reaches an intriguing phase, Joe Root and Jacob Bethell, both not out, will aim to recover England's standing, with the team at 293 runs behind New Zealand's total ahead of the second session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024