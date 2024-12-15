Left Menu

Bumrah Shines as India Dominates Australia's Batting Line-Up

Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling helped India reduce Australia to 104 for 3 by lunch on the second day of the third Test. Bumrah dismissed openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney, while Nitish Reddy claimed Marnus Labuschagne's wicket. Australia relies on Steve Smith and Travis Head going into the break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 15-12-2024 08:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 08:02 IST
  • Australia

In a gripping display of fast bowling, Jasprit Bumrah played a pivotal role for India, leaving Australia tottering at 104 for 3 by lunch on the second day of the third Test.

Bumrah, with figures of 2/26 in 14 overs, eliminated openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney. Nitish Reddy tagged along with the critical dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne, caught at slip by Virat Kohli.

Australia pinned their hopes on Steve Smith, who stood unbeaten at 25, alongside Travis Head, as they seek to stabilize their innings following early setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

