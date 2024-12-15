Bumrah Shines as India Dominates Australia's Batting Line-Up

In a gripping display of fast bowling, Jasprit Bumrah played a pivotal role for India, leaving Australia tottering at 104 for 3 by lunch on the second day of the third Test.

Bumrah, with figures of 2/26 in 14 overs, eliminated openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney. Nitish Reddy tagged along with the critical dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne, caught at slip by Virat Kohli.

Australia pinned their hopes on Steve Smith, who stood unbeaten at 25, alongside Travis Head, as they seek to stabilize their innings following early setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)