Santner's Resilience Stymies England's Charge

Mitchell Santner and Will O'Rourke's defiance against England's bowlers extended New Zealand's innings to 347 on the second morning of the third cricket test. England began their innings at 54-2 as Santner's tenacious partnerships boosted New Zealand's total, creating early challenges for England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamilton | Updated: 15-12-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 09:19 IST
Mitchell Santner, with tenacious support from Will O'Rourke, thwarted England's bowling attack during the second morning of the third cricket test, as New Zealand declared their innings at 347. Santner's resilience contributed significantly to partnerships that challenged England's attempt to close out the innings swiftly.

Santner was eventually bowled out for 76, but not before orchestrating critical stands of 41, 31, and 44 runs for the final three wickets. His determined effort carried the innings from 303-9 to 347, causing a degree of discomfort for England's bowlers.

England's openers, Zac Crawley and Ben Duckett, both fell to Matt Henry in the fifth over, highlighting the pressure from the New Zealand pacers. As England stood at 54-2 by lunch, Jacob Bethell and Joe Root remained at the crease, with all eyes on them to stabilize England's innings.

