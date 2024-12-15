Hady Habib's Historic Tennis Journey: From Lebanon to the Australian Open

Hady Habib has made history by being the first to represent Lebanon at the Olympic tennis tournament. Despite his loss to major winner Carlos Alcaraz, Habib views it as a milestone and is now setting his sights on the Australian Open in January.

After securing a Challenger title in Chile, Habib has earned a spot in the Australian Open qualifying rounds. He described his qualification as a moment of intense joy, especially after weeks of hard work. Being the first Lebanese to achieve this brings him immense pride.

Habib, who moved back to Lebanon with his family at age six, remains determined to showcase resilience. With conflicts affecting his home country, he aspires to bring positivity through his sporting achievements. His upcoming participation in Melbourne will likely draw support from the Lebanese community in Australia, including family members who plan to watch him play.

