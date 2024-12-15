Left Menu

India Set to Host First World Athletics Continental Tour

India will host its first World Athletics Continental Tour event in Bhubaneswar on August 10 next year, marking a pivotal moment for national athletics. Announced by the Athletics Federation of India, the bronze-level meet aims to boost the country's presence on the global track and field stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:35 IST
In a significant move for Indian athletics, the nation will host its inaugural World Athletics Continental Tour event in Bhubaneswar on August 10 next year. This announcement was made by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) as part of its 2025 competition calendar release.

The Continental Tour is an esteemed series of track and field events under World Athletics, representing the second tier after the Diamond League. The bronze-level event in Bhubaneswar will be a major milestone, marking the first global athletics meet hosted by India since the international permit meets of the late 1980s and early 1990s, and the World Half Marathon Championships in 2004.

An AFI official expressed optimism about India's potential to host major athletics events, revealing plans for a global-level javelin meet as well. This move aligns with India's emerging reputation in javelin, propelled by Olympic efforts and athletes consistently achieving throws over 80 meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

