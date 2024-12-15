Parliamentarians Unite for TB Awareness in Cricket Match

In a spirited display of sportsmanship and public health advocacy, Lok Sabha Speaker XI triumphed over Rajya Sabha Chairman XI by 73 runs in a cricket match at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Sunday. The match, part of a TB awareness campaign, showcased impressive performances from MPs on both sides.

Leading the charge for the victors, Anurag Thakur, BJP MP, scored an undefeated 111 runs, while Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar added 54 to the tally. Despite valiant efforts, Rajya Sabha Chairman XI fell short, illustrating the day's central message: unity and awareness in the fight against TB.

The match featured former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader, Mohammed Azharuddin, who was named Best Batsman. Among other honors, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was Best Fielder, with Congress's Deepender Singh Hooda crowned Best Bowler. BJP's 'TB Mukt Bharat' event reinforced the national drive for a TB-free India by 2025, as championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)