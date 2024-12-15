Left Menu

Parliamentarians Unite for TB Awareness in Cricket Match

Lok Sabha Speaker XI defeated Rajya Sabha Chairman XI by 73 runs in a Parliamentarians' cricket match promoting TB awareness. Key players included Anurag Thakur with an unbeaten 111 and Chandrashekhar with 54. The event highlighted India's commitment to becoming TB-free by 2025 under PM Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:40 IST
Parliamentarians Unite for TB Awareness in Cricket Match
Lok Sabha Speaker XI emerged winner beating Rajya Sabha Chairman XI in friendly match (Images: DD Sports). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited display of sportsmanship and public health advocacy, Lok Sabha Speaker XI triumphed over Rajya Sabha Chairman XI by 73 runs in a cricket match at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Sunday. The match, part of a TB awareness campaign, showcased impressive performances from MPs on both sides.

Leading the charge for the victors, Anurag Thakur, BJP MP, scored an undefeated 111 runs, while Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar added 54 to the tally. Despite valiant efforts, Rajya Sabha Chairman XI fell short, illustrating the day's central message: unity and awareness in the fight against TB.

The match featured former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader, Mohammed Azharuddin, who was named Best Batsman. Among other honors, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was Best Fielder, with Congress's Deepender Singh Hooda crowned Best Bowler. BJP's 'TB Mukt Bharat' event reinforced the national drive for a TB-free India by 2025, as championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024