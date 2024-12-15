Left Menu

Travis Head's Masterclass: A Challenge for India's Bowling Strategy

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel discusses the team's strategy against Australian batter Travis Head during the Brisbane Test at Gabba. Despite attempts to control Head's scoring, his impeccable innings of 152 runs challenges India's bowling tactics, underscoring his remarkable performance history against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:12 IST
Travis Head (Photo: @ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed the strategic approach devised to tackle Australian batter Travis Head during the second day of the ongoing Brisbane Test at the Gabba. Head, exhibiting remarkable prowess, scored 152 runs off 160 balls, achieving an impressive strike rate of 95 with 18 boundaries.

"Our plan for Travis in this game was to bowl over the wicket and target a straight line," said Morkel at the post-day press conference, emphasizing the challenge posed by Head's form. Head became the first batter to score both a King Pair and a century at the same venue in a calendar year.

In 13 Tests against India, the 30-year-old Head has accumulated 1,107 runs, averaging 52.71, with three centuries. His performance against India is exceptional, with notable innings in high-pressure matches, including the ICC World Test Championship final and the ICC Cricket World Cup final 2023.

On the current match, after choosing to bowl first, India faced difficulties, with Australia reaching 405/7 by the day's end. Despite breakthroughs by Jasprit Bumrah, India's efforts could not prevent a formidable partnership between Steve Smith and Head, contributing significantly to Australia's standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

