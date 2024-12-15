Bangladesh Announces T20I Squad for West Indies Series

Bangladesh has announced its T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies, with fast bowler Nahid Rana making his debut in the format. Rana, 22, who has played six Tests and three ODIs, played a key role in Bangladesh's 2-0 Test series sweep in Pakistan.

The Bangladesh team is currently on an all-format tour of the West Indies. After a 1-1 draw in the two-Test series, Bangladesh suffered a 3-0 loss in the ODI series. The T20I series is set to begin on Monday, December 16, in St. Vincent.

Meanwhile, the West Indies have made notable exclusions in their squad, with wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope and left-handed batter Sherfane Rutherford missing out due to their commitments in Australia's Big Bash League. Rovman Powell will captain the 15-member squad in the series, which will be held exclusively in St. Vincent, with subsequent matches on December 18 and 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)