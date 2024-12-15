Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Grand Unveiling for the 38th National Games

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched key elements for the 38th National Games, including a mascot, logo, and more, in a significant event. This initiative pairs traditional sports with modern infrastructure, underlining efforts to support sports under India's Khelo India program.

Updated: 15-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:08 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the mascot, logo, jersey, and more for the 38th National Games in a grand ceremony at the Maharana Pratap Sports College. The games, set for January 2025, will prominently feature traditional sports such as yoga and mallakhamb.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity, Dhami highlighted how the event encapsulates the diverse cultural aspects of Uttarakhand. The mascot, Himalayan Monal, and the anthem serve to unite and inspire athletes, reflecting the state's uniqueness.

The state has allocated Rs 500 crore to develop sports infrastructure, enhancing facilities like stadiums and water sports venues. These efforts, aligned with India's Khelo India initiatives, aim to foster a vibrant sports culture and establish India as a global sports powerhouse.

