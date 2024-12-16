Sofia Goggia's Triumphant Return: A Super-G Victory at Beaver Creek

Italy's Sofia Goggia made a stirring return to competition, clinching her 25th World Cup victory by conquering the women's super-G event in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Sunday. Just her second race following a severe leg injury, Goggia completed the Birds of Prey course with a time of one minute and 03.90 seconds, narrowly beating defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland by 0.48 seconds.

In an intriguing race, Austria's Ariane Raedler earned her second World Cup podium finish, securing third place with a commendable performance that nudged compatriot Cornelia Huetter into fourth. Huetter had previously edged out Goggia for the win in Saturday's downhill race. Reflecting on her win with palpable joy, Goggia noted that if she ended up in the green, she would celebrate with a samba, despite her Italian roots.

The event marked a pivotal moment for Goggia, who suffered a tibia fracture during a giant slalom training crash in Italy ten months ago. Gut-Behrami set the initial benchmark in Beaver Creek, but Goggia, starting as the 13th competitor out of 49, delivered a powerful and well-timed run, particularly in the challenging lower sections of the course, to claim her seventh World Cup super-G win. Confronted with low visibility, Goggia strategically navigated the course's initial gates before unleashing her speed.

