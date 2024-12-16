Left Menu

Southampton's Shake-Up: Russell Martin Sacked

Southampton have dismissed manager Russell Martin following a 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The club emphasized their shared understanding with Martin about the need for improved results and expressed gratitude for his efforts over the past 18 months. Currently, Southampton stands at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 04:02 IST
Southampton's Shake-Up: Russell Martin Sacked
Russell Martin

Southampton Football Club has announced the dismissal of manager Russell Martin. This decision comes in the wake of a crushing 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The club emphasized its alignment with Martin on the pressing need for better results to ensure survival. The board expressed appreciation for Martin's contributions over his 18-month tenure.

Southampton currently find themselves at the foot of the table, with just five points accumulated in 16 matches, leaving them nine points shy of safety. The move underscores the club's desperation to change its fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024