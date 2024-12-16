Southampton's Shake-Up: Russell Martin Sacked

Southampton Football Club has announced the dismissal of manager Russell Martin. This decision comes in the wake of a crushing 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The club emphasized its alignment with Martin on the pressing need for better results to ensure survival. The board expressed appreciation for Martin's contributions over his 18-month tenure.

Southampton currently find themselves at the foot of the table, with just five points accumulated in 16 matches, leaving them nine points shy of safety. The move underscores the club's desperation to change its fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)