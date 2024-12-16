Australia's Resilient Batting Display in Third Test

Australia wrapped up their first innings with a commanding 445 runs on the scoreboard during the third day of the third Test against India, concluded on Monday.

Resuming at an overnight total of 405 for seven, the Australian side added 40 more runs, largely bolstered by Alex Carey's persistent 70-run knock, frustrating the Indian bowlers, despite earlier centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith.

India's Jasprit Bumrah excelled with six wickets, including the key dismissal of Mitchell Starc. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep also contributed, helping bring an end to the Australian innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)