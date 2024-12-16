Australia's Resilient Batting Display in Third Test
Australia posted a total of 445 runs in their first innings against India in the third Test, thanks to standout performances from Travis Head and Steve Smith. Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets to challenge Australia's innings. The series currently stands level at 1-1.
Australia wrapped up their first innings with a commanding 445 runs on the scoreboard during the third day of the third Test against India, concluded on Monday.
Resuming at an overnight total of 405 for seven, the Australian side added 40 more runs, largely bolstered by Alex Carey's persistent 70-run knock, frustrating the Indian bowlers, despite earlier centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith.
India's Jasprit Bumrah excelled with six wickets, including the key dismissal of Mitchell Starc. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep also contributed, helping bring an end to the Australian innings.
